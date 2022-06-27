English
    Procter&Gamble Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 267.82 crore, up 22.21% Y-o-Y

    June 27, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter & Gamble Health are:

    Net Sales at Rs 267.82 crore in March 2022 up 22.21% from Rs. 219.15 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.16 crore in March 2022 up 224.41% from Rs. 15.77 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.12 crore in March 2022 up 109.36% from Rs. 33.97 crore in March 2021.

    Procter&Gamble EPS has increased to Rs. 30.82 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.50 in March 2021.

    Procter&Gamble shares closed at 4,052.00 on June 24, 2022 (NSE)

    Procter & Gamble Health
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations267.82277.90219.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations267.82277.90219.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials73.5691.6377.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.095.243.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.17-6.53-14.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost45.0541.0037.55
    Depreciation6.126.597.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses73.1884.7284.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.6555.2523.06
    Other Income2.354.703.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.0059.9526.30
    Interest0.140.120.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax64.8659.8326.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax64.8659.8326.10
    Tax13.7014.9910.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.1644.8415.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.1644.8415.77
    Equity Share Capital16.6016.6016.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.8227.009.50
    Diluted EPS--27.009.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.8227.009.50
    Diluted EPS--27.009.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 27, 2022 12:11 pm
