Procter&Gamble Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 267.82 crore, up 22.21% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter & Gamble Health are:
Net Sales at Rs 267.82 crore in March 2022 up 22.21% from Rs. 219.15 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.16 crore in March 2022 up 224.41% from Rs. 15.77 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.12 crore in March 2022 up 109.36% from Rs. 33.97 crore in March 2021.
Procter&Gamble EPS has increased to Rs. 30.82 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.50 in March 2021.
Procter&Gamble shares closed at 4,200.35 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.03% returns over the last 6 months and -29.79% over the last 12 months.
|Procter & Gamble Health
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|267.82
|277.90
|219.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|267.82
|277.90
|219.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|73.56
|91.63
|77.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.09
|5.24
|3.60
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.17
|-6.53
|-14.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|45.05
|41.00
|37.55
|Depreciation
|6.12
|6.59
|7.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|73.18
|84.72
|84.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|62.65
|55.25
|23.06
|Other Income
|2.35
|4.70
|3.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|65.00
|59.95
|26.30
|Interest
|0.14
|0.12
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|64.86
|59.83
|26.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|64.86
|59.83
|26.10
|Tax
|13.70
|14.99
|10.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|51.16
|44.84
|15.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|51.16
|44.84
|15.77
|Equity Share Capital
|16.60
|16.60
|16.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|30.82
|27.00
|9.50
|Diluted EPS
|--
|27.00
|9.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|30.82
|27.00
|9.50
|Diluted EPS
|--
|27.00
|9.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
