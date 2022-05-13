 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Procter&Gamble Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 267.82 crore, up 22.21% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 12:18 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter & Gamble Health are:

Net Sales at Rs 267.82 crore in March 2022 up 22.21% from Rs. 219.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.16 crore in March 2022 up 224.41% from Rs. 15.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.12 crore in March 2022 up 109.36% from Rs. 33.97 crore in March 2021.

Procter&Gamble EPS has increased to Rs. 30.82 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.50 in March 2021.

Procter&Gamble shares closed at 4,294.00 on May 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.86% returns over the last 6 months and -25.74% over the last 12 months.

Procter & Gamble Health
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 267.82 277.90 219.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 267.82 277.90 219.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 73.56 91.63 77.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.09 5.24 3.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.17 -6.53 -14.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 45.05 41.00 37.55
Depreciation 6.12 6.59 7.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 73.18 84.72 84.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.65 55.25 23.06
Other Income 2.35 4.70 3.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.00 59.95 26.30
Interest 0.14 0.12 0.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 64.86 59.83 26.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 64.86 59.83 26.10
Tax 13.70 14.99 10.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 51.16 44.84 15.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.16 44.84 15.77
Equity Share Capital 16.60 16.60 16.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.82 27.00 9.50
Diluted EPS -- 27.00 9.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.82 27.00 9.50
Diluted EPS -- 27.00 9.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
