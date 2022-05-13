Procter&Gamble Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 267.82 crore, up 22.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 267.82 crore in March 2022 up 22.21% from Rs. 219.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.16 crore in March 2022 up 224.41% from Rs. 15.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.12 crore in March 2022 up 109.36% from Rs. 33.97 crore in March 2021.

Procter&Gamble EPS has increased to Rs. 30.82 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.50 in March 2021.

Procter&Gamble shares closed at 4,294.00 on May 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.86% returns over the last 6 months and -25.74% over the last 12 months.