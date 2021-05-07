MARKET NEWS

Procter&Gamble Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 219.15 crore, down 3.93% Y-o-Y

May 07, 2021 / 08:36 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter & Gamble Health are:

Net Sales at Rs 219.15 crore in March 2021 down 3.93% from Rs. 228.11 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.77 crore in March 2021 down 66.06% from Rs. 46.46 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.97 crore in March 2021 down 50.77% from Rs. 69.00 crore in March 2020.

Procter&Gamble EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.50 in March 2021 from Rs. 27.99 in March 2020.

Procter&Gamble shares closed at 6,294.20 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.51% returns over the last 6 months and 48.87% over the last 12 months.

Procter & Gamble Health
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations219.15240.22228.11
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations219.15240.22228.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials77.5046.6764.84
Purchase of Traded Goods3.604.267.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.3212.658.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost37.5533.4923.16
Depreciation7.677.854.24
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses84.1054.4066.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.0680.9054.50
Other Income3.245.7210.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.3086.6264.76
Interest0.200.19--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.1086.4364.76
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax26.1086.4364.76
Tax10.3318.5518.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.7767.8846.46
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.7767.8846.46
Equity Share Capital16.6016.6016.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.5040.9027.99
Diluted EPS9.5040.9027.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.5040.9027.99
Diluted EPS9.5040.9027.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 7, 2021 08:30 am

