Procter&Gamble Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 219.15 crore, down 3.93% Y-o-Y
May 07, 2021 / 08:36 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter & Gamble Health are:
Net Sales at Rs 219.15 crore in March 2021 down 3.93% from Rs. 228.11 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.77 crore in March 2021 down 66.06% from Rs. 46.46 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.97 crore in March 2021 down 50.77% from Rs. 69.00 crore in March 2020.
Procter&Gamble EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.50 in March 2021 from Rs. 27.99 in March 2020.
Procter&Gamble shares closed at 6,294.20 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.51% returns over the last 6 months and 48.87% over the last 12 months.
|Procter & Gamble Health
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|219.15
|240.22
|228.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|219.15
|240.22
|228.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|77.50
|46.67
|64.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.60
|4.26
|7.35
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-14.32
|12.65
|8.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|37.55
|33.49
|23.16
|Depreciation
|7.67
|7.85
|4.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|84.10
|54.40
|66.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.06
|80.90
|54.50
|Other Income
|3.24
|5.72
|10.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.30
|86.62
|64.76
|Interest
|0.20
|0.19
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|26.10
|86.43
|64.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|26.10
|86.43
|64.76
|Tax
|10.33
|18.55
|18.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|15.77
|67.88
|46.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|15.77
|67.88
|46.46
|Equity Share Capital
|16.60
|16.60
|16.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.50
|40.90
|27.99
|Diluted EPS
|9.50
|40.90
|27.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.50
|40.90
|27.99
|Diluted EPS
|9.50
|40.90
|27.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited