Procter&Gamble Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 219.15 crore, down 3.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 219.15 crore in March 2021 down 3.93% from Rs. 228.11 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.77 crore in March 2021 down 66.06% from Rs. 46.46 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.97 crore in March 2021 down 50.77% from Rs. 69.00 crore in March 2020.

Procter&Gamble EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.50 in March 2021 from Rs. 27.99 in March 2020.

Procter&Gamble shares closed at 6,030.05 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given -12.34% returns over the last 6 months and 49.23% over the last 12 months.