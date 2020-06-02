Procter&Gamble Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 228.11 crore, down 1.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 228.11 crore in March 2020 down 1.27% from Rs. 231.03 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.46 crore in March 2020 up 14.14% from Rs. 40.71 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.00 crore in March 2020 up 1.75% from Rs. 67.81 crore in March 2019.

Procter&Gamble EPS has increased to Rs. 27.99 in March 2020 from Rs. 24.52 in March 2019.

Procter&Gamble shares closed at 4,285.75 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -1.07% returns over the last 6 months and 7.00% over the last 12 months.