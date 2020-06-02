Procter&Gamble Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 228.11 crore, down 1.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter & Gamble Health are:
Net Sales at Rs 228.11 crore in March 2020 down 1.27% from Rs. 231.03 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.46 crore in March 2020 up 14.14% from Rs. 40.71 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.00 crore in March 2020 up 1.75% from Rs. 67.81 crore in March 2019.
Procter&Gamble EPS has increased to Rs. 27.99 in March 2020 from Rs. 24.52 in March 2019.
Procter&Gamble shares closed at 4,285.75 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -1.07% returns over the last 6 months and 7.00% over the last 12 months.
|Procter & Gamble Health
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|228.11
|236.77
|231.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|228.11
|236.77
|231.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|64.84
|73.51
|82.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.35
|1.33
|5.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.00
|5.38
|-7.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.16
|30.24
|30.28
|Depreciation
|4.24
|4.28
|4.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|66.03
|77.29
|70.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|54.50
|44.74
|45.80
|Other Income
|10.26
|6.06
|17.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|64.76
|50.80
|63.49
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|64.76
|50.80
|63.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|64.76
|50.80
|63.49
|Tax
|18.30
|12.59
|22.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|46.46
|38.21
|40.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|46.46
|38.21
|40.71
|Equity Share Capital
|16.60
|16.60
|16.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|27.99
|23.02
|24.52
|Diluted EPS
|27.99
|23.02
|24.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|27.99
|23.02
|24.52
|Diluted EPS
|27.99
|23.02
|24.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 2, 2020 09:21 am