Procter&Gamble Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 301.18 crore, up 1.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 301.18 crore in June 2023 up 1.79% from Rs. 295.89 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.82 crore in June 2023 down 27.6% from Rs. 41.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.68 crore in June 2023 down 18.44% from Rs. 62.14 crore in June 2022.

Procter&Gamble EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 24.80 in June 2022.

Procter&Gamble shares closed at 5,086.95 on August 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.72% returns over the last 6 months and 19.96% over the last 12 months.