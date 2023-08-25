English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Procter&Gamble Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 301.18 crore, up 1.79% Y-o-Y

    August 25, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter & Gamble Health are:

    Net Sales at Rs 301.18 crore in June 2023 up 1.79% from Rs. 295.89 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.82 crore in June 2023 down 27.6% from Rs. 41.19 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.68 crore in June 2023 down 18.44% from Rs. 62.14 crore in June 2022.

    Procter&Gamble EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 24.80 in June 2022.

    Procter&Gamble shares closed at 5,086.95 on August 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.72% returns over the last 6 months and 19.96% over the last 12 months.

    Procter & Gamble Health
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations301.18320.92295.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations301.18320.92295.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials74.3163.6272.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.3820.494.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.1815.9511.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost55.4060.7342.13
    Depreciation6.385.897.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies---2.130.73
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses106.6982.60105.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.8473.7751.57
    Other Income5.464.973.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.3078.7454.67
    Interest0.170.210.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.1378.5354.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax44.1378.5354.65
    Tax14.3119.3413.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.8259.1941.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.8259.1941.19
    Equity Share Capital16.6016.6016.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.9635.7024.80
    Diluted EPS17.9635.7024.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.9635.7024.80
    Diluted EPS17.9635.7024.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Procter & Gamble Health #Procter&Gamble #Results
    first published: Aug 25, 2023 10:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!