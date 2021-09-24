MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Procter&Gamble Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 285.39 crore, up 41.87% Y-o-Y

September 24, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter & Gamble Health are:

Net Sales at Rs 285.39 crore in June 2021 up 41.87% from Rs. 201.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.89 crore in June 2021 down 30.64% from Rs. 48.86 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.86 crore in June 2021 down 20.26% from Rs. 63.78 crore in June 2020.

Procter&Gamble EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.40 in June 2021 from Rs. 29.40 in June 2020.

Close

Procter&Gamble shares closed at 5,361.30 on September 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given -14.94% returns over the last 6 months and 8.05% over the last 12 months.

Procter & Gamble Health
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations285.39219.15201.16
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations285.39219.15201.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials71.9077.5052.77
Purchase of Traded Goods8.143.602.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.46-14.32-3.52
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost43.8837.5535.57
Depreciation7.167.678.05
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses103.5784.1061.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.2823.0645.04
Other Income2.423.2410.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.7026.3055.73
Interest0.170.20--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.5326.1055.73
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax43.5326.1055.73
Tax9.6410.336.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.8915.7748.86
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.8915.7748.86
Equity Share Capital16.6016.6016.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS20.409.5029.40
Diluted EPS20.409.5029.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS20.409.5029.40
Diluted EPS20.409.5029.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Procter & Gamble Health #Procter&Gamble #Results
first published: Sep 24, 2021 08:55 am

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.