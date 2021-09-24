Procter&Gamble Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 285.39 crore, up 41.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 285.39 crore in June 2021 up 41.87% from Rs. 201.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.89 crore in June 2021 down 30.64% from Rs. 48.86 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.86 crore in June 2021 down 20.26% from Rs. 63.78 crore in June 2020.

Procter&Gamble EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.40 in June 2021 from Rs. 29.40 in June 2020.

Procter&Gamble shares closed at 5,361.30 on September 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given -14.94% returns over the last 6 months and 8.05% over the last 12 months.