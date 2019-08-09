Procter&Gamble Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 233.63 crore, up 6.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 233.63 crore in June 2019 up 6.06% from Rs. 220.29 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.08 crore in June 2019 down 8.75% from Rs. 48.31 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.02 crore in June 2019 up 28.98% from Rs. 55.84 crore in June 2018.

Procter&Gamble EPS has decreased to Rs. 26.56 in June 2019 from Rs. 29.10 in June 2018.

Procter&Gamble shares closed at 4,614.65 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 39.65% returns over the last 6 months and 56.28% over the last 12 months.