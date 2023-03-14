Procter&Gamble Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 309.97 crore, up 11.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 309.97 crore in December 2022 up 11.54% from Rs. 277.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.80 crore in December 2022 up 71.28% from Rs. 44.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.92 crore in December 2022 up 72.71% from Rs. 66.54 crore in December 2021.