Procter&Gamble Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 309.97 crore, up 11.54% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter & Gamble Health are:

Net Sales at Rs 309.97 crore in December 2022 up 11.54% from Rs. 277.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.80 crore in December 2022 up 71.28% from Rs. 44.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.92 crore in December 2022 up 72.71% from Rs. 66.54 crore in December 2021.

Procter & Gamble Health
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 309.97 297.55 277.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 309.97 297.55 277.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 101.08 80.22 91.63
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.73 5.16 5.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -27.39 1.11 -6.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.26 42.78 41.00
Depreciation 9.75 7.48 6.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 70.91 77.46 84.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 100.63 83.34 55.25
Other Income 4.54 3.42 4.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 105.17 86.76 59.95
Interest 0.23 0.16 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 104.94 86.60 59.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 104.94 86.60 59.83
Tax 28.14 22.94 14.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 76.80 63.66 44.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 76.80 63.66 44.84
Equity Share Capital 16.60 16.60 16.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 46.30 38.30 27.00
Diluted EPS 46.30 38.30 27.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 46.30 38.30 27.00
Diluted EPS 46.30 38.30 27.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited