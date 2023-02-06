Procter&Gamble Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 309.97 crore, up 11.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter & Gamble Health are:
Net Sales at Rs 309.97 crore in December 2022 up 11.54% from Rs. 277.90 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.80 crore in December 2022 up 71.28% from Rs. 44.84 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.92 crore in December 2022 up 72.71% from Rs. 66.54 crore in December 2021.
Procter&Gamble EPS has increased to Rs. 46.30 in December 2022 from Rs. 27.00 in December 2021.
Procter&Gamble shares closed at 4,102.45 on February 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.66% returns over the last 6 months and -19.49% over the last 12 months.
|Procter & Gamble Health
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|309.97
|297.55
|277.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|309.97
|297.55
|277.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|101.08
|80.22
|91.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.73
|5.16
|5.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-27.39
|1.11
|-6.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|47.26
|42.78
|41.00
|Depreciation
|9.75
|7.48
|6.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|70.91
|77.46
|84.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|100.63
|83.34
|55.25
|Other Income
|4.54
|3.42
|4.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|105.17
|86.76
|59.95
|Interest
|0.23
|0.16
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|104.94
|86.60
|59.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|104.94
|86.60
|59.83
|Tax
|28.14
|22.94
|14.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|76.80
|63.66
|44.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|76.80
|63.66
|44.84
|Equity Share Capital
|16.60
|16.60
|16.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|46.30
|38.30
|27.00
|Diluted EPS
|46.30
|38.30
|27.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|46.30
|38.30
|27.00
|Diluted EPS
|46.30
|38.30
|27.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited