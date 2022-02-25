Procter&Gamble Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 277.90 crore, up 15.69% Y-o-Y
February 25, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter & Gamble Health are:
Net Sales at Rs 277.90 crore in December 2021 up 15.69% from Rs. 240.22 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.84 crore in December 2021 down 33.94% from Rs. 67.88 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.54 crore in December 2021 down 29.56% from Rs. 94.47 crore in December 2020.
Procter&Gamble EPS has decreased to Rs. 27.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 40.90 in December 2020.
Procter&Gamble shares closed at 4,542.95 on February 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.48% returns over the last 6 months and -33.82% over the last 12 months.
|Procter & Gamble Health
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|277.90
|272.80
|240.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|277.90
|272.80
|240.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|91.63
|92.99
|46.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.24
|6.51
|4.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.53
|-16.97
|12.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|41.00
|39.51
|33.49
|Depreciation
|6.59
|6.90
|7.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|84.72
|72.69
|54.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|55.25
|71.17
|80.90
|Other Income
|4.70
|3.04
|5.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|59.95
|74.21
|86.62
|Interest
|0.12
|0.14
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|59.83
|74.07
|86.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|59.83
|74.07
|86.43
|Tax
|14.99
|18.70
|18.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|44.84
|55.37
|67.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|44.84
|55.37
|67.88
|Equity Share Capital
|16.60
|16.60
|16.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|27.00
|33.40
|40.90
|Diluted EPS
|27.00
|33.40
|40.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|27.00
|33.40
|40.90
|Diluted EPS
|27.00
|33.40
|40.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited