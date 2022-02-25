Procter&Gamble Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 277.90 crore, up 15.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 277.90 crore in December 2021 up 15.69% from Rs. 240.22 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.84 crore in December 2021 down 33.94% from Rs. 67.88 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.54 crore in December 2021 down 29.56% from Rs. 94.47 crore in December 2020.

Procter&Gamble EPS has decreased to Rs. 27.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 40.90 in December 2020.

Procter&Gamble shares closed at 4,542.95 on February 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.48% returns over the last 6 months and -33.82% over the last 12 months.