you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Procter&Gamble Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 240.22 crore, up 1.46% Y-o-Y

April 01, 2021 / 10:24 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter & Gamble Health are:

Net Sales at Rs 240.22 crore in December 2020 up 1.46% from Rs. 236.77 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.88 crore in December 2020 up 77.65% from Rs. 38.21 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.47 crore in December 2020 up 71.51% from Rs. 55.08 crore in December 2019.

Procter&Gamble EPS has increased to Rs. 40.90 in December 2020 from Rs. 23.02 in December 2019.

Close

Procter&Gamble shares closed at 6,202.15 on March 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.06% returns over the last 6 months and 70.72% over the last 12 months.

Procter & Gamble Health
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations240.22263.97236.77
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations240.22263.97236.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials46.6793.0573.51
Purchase of Traded Goods4.265.161.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.65-3.255.38
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost33.4938.6930.24
Depreciation7.857.364.28
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses54.4052.2277.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.9070.7444.74
Other Income5.726.726.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.6277.4650.80
Interest0.190.24--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax86.4377.2250.80
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax86.4377.2250.80
Tax18.5517.9612.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities67.8859.2638.21
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period67.8859.2638.21
Equity Share Capital16.6016.6016.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS40.9035.7023.02
Diluted EPS40.9035.7023.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS40.9035.7023.02
Diluted EPS40.9035.7023.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Procter & Gamble Health #Procter&Gamble #Results
first published: Apr 1, 2021 10:11 am

