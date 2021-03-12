Procter&Gamble Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 240.22 crore, up 1.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 240.22 crore in December 2020 up 1.46% from Rs. 236.77 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.88 crore in December 2020 up 77.65% from Rs. 38.21 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.47 crore in December 2020 up 71.51% from Rs. 55.08 crore in December 2019.

Procter&Gamble EPS has increased to Rs. 40.90 in December 2020 from Rs. 23.02 in December 2019.

Procter&Gamble shares closed at 6,607.70 on March 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.97% returns over the last 6 months and 67.46% over the last 12 months.