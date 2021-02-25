Procter&Gamble Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 240.22 crore, up 1.46% Y-o-Y
February 25, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter & Gamble Health are:
Net Sales at Rs 240.22 crore in December 2020 up 1.46% from Rs. 236.77 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.88 crore in December 2020 up 77.65% from Rs. 38.21 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.47 crore in December 2020 up 71.51% from Rs. 55.08 crore in December 2019.
Procter&Gamble EPS has increased to Rs. 40.90 in December 2020 from Rs. 23.02 in December 2019.
Procter&Gamble shares closed at 6,864.60 on February 24, 2021 (NSE) and has given 45.71% returns over the last 6 months and 67.13% over the last 12 months.
|Procter & Gamble Health
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|240.22
|263.97
|236.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|240.22
|263.97
|236.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|46.67
|93.05
|73.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.26
|5.16
|1.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.65
|-3.25
|5.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|33.49
|38.69
|30.24
|Depreciation
|7.85
|7.36
|4.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|54.40
|52.22
|77.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|80.90
|70.74
|44.74
|Other Income
|5.72
|6.72
|6.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|86.62
|77.46
|50.80
|Interest
|0.19
|0.24
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|86.43
|77.22
|50.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|86.43
|77.22
|50.80
|Tax
|18.55
|17.96
|12.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|67.88
|59.26
|38.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|67.88
|59.26
|38.21
|Equity Share Capital
|16.60
|16.60
|16.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|40.90
|35.70
|23.02
|Diluted EPS
|40.90
|35.70
|23.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|40.90
|35.70
|23.02
|Diluted EPS
|40.90
|35.70
|23.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
