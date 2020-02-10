App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Procter&Gamble Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 236.77 crore, up 15.84% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter & Gamble Health are:

Net Sales at Rs 236.77 crore in December 2019 up 15.84% from Rs. 204.39 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.21 crore in December 2019 down 94.66% from Rs. 715.34 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.08 crore in December 2019 up 144.58% from Rs. 22.52 crore in December 2018.

Procter&Gamble EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.02 in December 2019 from Rs. 430.94 in December 2018.

Procter&Gamble shares closed at 4,319.35 on February 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.31% returns over the last 6 months and 30.87% over the last 12 months.

Procter & Gamble Health
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'19Sep'19Dec'18
Net Sales/Income from operations236.77225.17204.39
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations236.77225.17204.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials73.5163.8263.29
Purchase of Traded Goods1.337.835.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.386.31-2.04
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost30.2430.2738.31
Depreciation4.284.054.63
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses77.2967.0584.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.7445.8510.72
Other Income6.066.727.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.8052.5817.89
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.8052.5817.89
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax50.8052.5817.89
Tax12.5916.824.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.2135.7613.48
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items----701.86
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.2135.76715.34
Equity Share Capital16.6016.6016.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS23.0221.54430.94
Diluted EPS23.0221.54430.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS23.0221.54430.94
Diluted EPS23.0221.54430.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.
First Published on Feb 10, 2020 10:33 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Procter & Gamble Health #Procter&Gamble #Results

