Procter&Gamble Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 236.77 crore, up 15.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 236.77 crore in December 2019 up 15.84% from Rs. 204.39 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.21 crore in December 2019 down 94.66% from Rs. 715.34 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.08 crore in December 2019 up 144.58% from Rs. 22.52 crore in December 2018.

Procter&Gamble EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.02 in December 2019 from Rs. 430.94 in December 2018.

Procter&Gamble shares closed at 4,319.35 on February 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.31% returns over the last 6 months and 30.87% over the last 12 months.