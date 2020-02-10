Procter&Gamble Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 236.77 crore, up 15.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter & Gamble Health are:
Net Sales at Rs 236.77 crore in December 2019 up 15.84% from Rs. 204.39 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.21 crore in December 2019 down 94.66% from Rs. 715.34 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.08 crore in December 2019 up 144.58% from Rs. 22.52 crore in December 2018.
Procter&Gamble EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.02 in December 2019 from Rs. 430.94 in December 2018.
Procter&Gamble shares closed at 4,319.35 on February 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.31% returns over the last 6 months and 30.87% over the last 12 months.
|Procter & Gamble Health
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|236.77
|225.17
|204.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|236.77
|225.17
|204.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|73.51
|63.82
|63.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.33
|7.83
|5.25
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.38
|6.31
|-2.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|30.24
|30.27
|38.31
|Depreciation
|4.28
|4.05
|4.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|77.29
|67.05
|84.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|44.74
|45.85
|10.72
|Other Income
|6.06
|6.72
|7.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|50.80
|52.58
|17.89
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|50.80
|52.58
|17.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|50.80
|52.58
|17.89
|Tax
|12.59
|16.82
|4.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|38.21
|35.76
|13.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|701.86
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|38.21
|35.76
|715.34
|Equity Share Capital
|16.60
|16.60
|16.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|23.02
|21.54
|430.94
|Diluted EPS
|23.02
|21.54
|430.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|23.02
|21.54
|430.94
|Diluted EPS
|23.02
|21.54
|430.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 10, 2020 10:33 am