Earnings

Procter & Gamble Q4 net profit down 29% to Rs 49 crore

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 69.21 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
August 25, 2021 / 10:45 PM IST
 
 
FMCG firm Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Wednesday reported a 29.2 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 48.98 crore for the quarter ended June 2021.

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 69.21 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

However, revenue from operations rose 23.96 per cent to Rs 786.59 crore as against Rs 634.53 crore in the April-June period last year.

Revenue from operations for the full fiscal stood at Rs 3,574.14 crore.

Shares of the company on Wednesday settled at Rs 13,112.75 on BSE, up 0.65 per cent from the previous close.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd #Results
first published: Aug 25, 2021 10:45 pm

