Procter & Gamble Q1 net up 24.7% to Rs 144.11 crore

FMCG major Procter & Gamble (P&G) Friday reported a 24.70 percent increase in net profit at Rs 144.11 crore for the first quarter ended September 2018, led by volume growth.

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 115.56 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, P&G said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 815.36 crore, up 23.32 percent, as against Rs 661.13 crore in the July-September period of the last fiscal.

P&G Hygiene and Health Care Managing Director Madhusudan Gopalan said, "We generated strong top and bottom line results this quarter driven by robust volume growth, category development and execution excellence."

P&G's total expenses stood at Rs 594.73 crore as compared to Rs 483.39 crore earlier, up 23.03 percent.