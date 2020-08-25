172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|procter-gamble-hygiene-and-health-care-q4-net-up-14-to-rs-69-21-crore-5754621.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 05:32 PM IST

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Q4 net up 14% to Rs 69.21 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 60.79 crore in the year-ago quarter.

PTI
 
 
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care (P&G) on Tuesday reported a 13.85 percent rise in its net profit at Rs 69.21 crore for the quarter ended June. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 60.79 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total income for the quarter under review stood at Rs 644.08 crore, down 0.50 percent from Rs 647.33 crore in the same quarter last year, P&G said in a regulatory filing.

The company attributed the increase in profit to "lower tax rates and a one-time hurt in the corresponding quarter of the previous year".

"We delivered resilient results during this unprecedented crisis behind our strategy to focus on superiority and productivity, enabled by the commitment and agility of our organization to serve our consumers and communities," Madhusudan Gopalan, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd, said.

While the unprecedented market challenges and uncertainties remain in the near-term, the company will continue to stay focused to drive superiority and improve productivity and aim to drive balanced growth, he said.

The directors have recommended a dividend of Rs 105 per equity share for the financial year ended June 30, 2020.

Shares of the company closed 1.23 percent higher at Rs 10,257.90 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 05:25 pm

