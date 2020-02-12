App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 04:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Q2 net profit rises 9.5% to Rs 135cr

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had posted a profit of Rs 124.12 crore in the year-ago period, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
FMCG firm Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Wednesday reported a 9.51 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 135.93 crore for the second quarter ended December 2019, helped by continued focus on productivity and savings.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 859.27 crore, up 5.03 per cent as compared with Rs 818.07 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 859.27 crore, up 5.03 per cent as compared with Rs 818.07 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care MD Madhusudan Gopalan said, "In a challenging macroeconomic environment, our focus on raising the bar on superiority, improving productivity, and strengthening the organisation culture has enabled us to deliver sustained growth during the second quarter."

Its total expenses during the October-December quarter was at Rs 686.29 crore as against Rs 639.66 crore, a rise of 7.28 per cent.

On the outlook, he said, "We will continue to remain focused on these strategies in line with our aim to drive balanced sales and profit growth."

Shares of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Wednesday fell 1.04 per cent to Rs 11,336.10 on the BSE.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 04:34 pm

tags #Business #Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd #Results

