Pro Fin Capital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.55 crore, down 22.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.55 crore in September 2022 down 22.12% from Rs. 7.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2022 up 354.33% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.99 crore in September 2022 down 1.96% from Rs. 5.09 crore in September 2021.

Pro Fin Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2021.

Pro Fin Capital shares closed at 1.75 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -72.48% returns over the last 6 months and 48.31% over the last 12 months.