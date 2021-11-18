Pro Fin Capital Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.13 crore, up 60.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.13 crore in September 2021 up 60.99% from Rs. 4.43 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021 down 87.95% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.09 crore in September 2021 up 42.58% from Rs. 3.57 crore in September 2020.

Pro Fin Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.58 in September 2020.

Pro Fin Capital shares closed at 35.60 on November 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 7.72% returns over the last 6 months and 73.66% over the last 12 months.