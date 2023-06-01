Pro Fin Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.86 crore, down 42.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.86 crore in March 2023 down 42.19% from Rs. 6.67 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 103.91% from Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2023 down 108.87% from Rs. 11.28 crore in March 2022.

Pro Fin Capital shares closed at 1.20 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.57% returns over the last 6 months and -68.67% over the last 12 months.