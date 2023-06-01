Pro Fin Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.86 crore, down 42.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pro Fin Capital Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.86 crore in March 2023 down 42.19% from Rs. 6.67 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 103.91% from Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2023 down 108.87% from Rs. 11.28 crore in March 2022.
Pro Fin Capital shares closed at 1.20 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.57% returns over the last 6 months and -68.67% over the last 12 months.
|Pro Fin Capital Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.86
|5.18
|6.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.86
|5.18
|6.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.70
|--
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.09
|--
|1.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.42
|0.24
|0.91
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|-0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.98
|0.32
|0.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.24
|4.54
|3.37
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.13
|7.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.08
|4.67
|11.32
|Interest
|-1.09
|4.50
|5.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.16
|5.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|0.16
|5.92
|Tax
|0.18
|0.04
|1.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.17
|0.12
|4.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.17
|0.12
|4.43
|Equity Share Capital
|21.20
|21.20
|7.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|18.24
|17.88
|31.50
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.06
|6.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.06
|6.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.06
|6.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.06
|6.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited