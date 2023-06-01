English
    Pro Fin Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.86 crore, down 42.19% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 07:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pro Fin Capital Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.86 crore in March 2023 down 42.19% from Rs. 6.67 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 103.91% from Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2023 down 108.87% from Rs. 11.28 crore in March 2022.

    Pro Fin Capital shares closed at 1.20 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.57% returns over the last 6 months and -68.67% over the last 12 months.

    Pro Fin Capital Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.865.186.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.865.186.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.70--0.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.09--1.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.420.240.91
    Depreciation0.080.08-0.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.980.320.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.244.543.37
    Other Income0.160.137.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.084.6711.32
    Interest-1.094.505.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.165.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.010.165.92
    Tax0.180.041.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.170.124.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.170.124.43
    Equity Share Capital21.2021.207.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves18.2417.8831.50
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.066.27
    Diluted EPS-0.010.066.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.066.27
    Diluted EPS-0.010.066.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 07:33 pm