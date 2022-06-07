Pro Fin Capital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.67 crore, down 9.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.67 crore in March 2022 down 9.87% from Rs. 7.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2022 up 154.67% from Rs. 8.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.28 crore in March 2022 up 530.53% from Rs. 2.62 crore in March 2021.

Pro Fin Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 6.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.47 in March 2021.

Pro Fin Capital shares closed at 3.29 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 178.81% returns over the last 6 months and 186.09% over the last 12 months.