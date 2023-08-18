Pro Fin Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.02 crore, up 8.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.02 crore in June 2023 up 8.33% from Rs. 5.56 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2023 up 956.13% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.47 crore in June 2023 up 23.2% from Rs. 4.44 crore in June 2022.

Pro Fin Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2022.

Pro Fin Capital shares closed at 1.02 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.56% returns over the last 6 months and -41.71% over the last 12 months.