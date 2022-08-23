Pro Fin Capital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.56 crore, down 0.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.56 crore in June 2022 down 0.86% from Rs. 5.61 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022 up 391.74% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.44 crore in June 2022 up 1.83% from Rs. 4.36 crore in June 2021.

Pro Fin Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2021.

Pro Fin Capital shares closed at 1.57 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.11% returns over the last 6 months and 40.18% over the last 12 months.