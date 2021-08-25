Pro Fin Capital Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.61 crore, up 21.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.61 crore in June 2021 up 21.17% from Rs. 4.63 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 down 90.4% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.36 crore in June 2021 up 7.39% from Rs. 4.06 crore in June 2020.

Pro Fin Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.54 in June 2020.

Pro Fin Capital shares closed at 34.00 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 13.33% returns over the last 6 months and 51.11% over the last 12 months.