Pro Fin Capital Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.08 crore, up 26.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.08 crore in June 2019 up 26.42% from Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2019 down 11% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2019 up 7.2% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2018.

Pro Fin Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.06 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.19 in June 2018.

Pro Fin Capital shares closed at 21.60 on August 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -91.51% returns over the last 6 months and -89.98% over the last 12 months.