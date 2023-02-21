Pro Fin Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore, down 29.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore in December 2022 down 29.01% from Rs. 7.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 53.24% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.75 crore in December 2022 down 13% from Rs. 5.46 crore in December 2021.