Pro Fin Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore, down 29.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore in December 2022 down 29.01% from Rs. 7.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 53.24% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.75 crore in December 2022 down 13% from Rs. 5.46 crore in December 2021.

Pro Fin Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in December 2021.

Pro Fin Capital shares closed at 1.18 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.57% returns over the last 6 months and -28.92% over the last 12 months.