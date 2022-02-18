Pro Fin Capital Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.30 crore, up 92.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.30 crore in December 2021 up 92.99% from Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021 up 5.08% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.46 crore in December 2021 up 63.47% from Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2020.

Pro Fin Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2020.

Pro Fin Capital shares closed at 50.25 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)