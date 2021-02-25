Pro Fin Capital Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore, down 82.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore in December 2020 down 82.99% from Rs. 22.22 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2020 down 69.94% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2020 up 133.57% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2019.

Pro Fin Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.17 in December 2019.

Pro Fin Capital shares closed at 30.00 on February 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 33.33% returns over the last 6 months and 36.36% over the last 12 months.