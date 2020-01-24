Pro Fin Capital Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 22.22 crore, up 45.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.22 crore in December 2019 up 45.86% from Rs. 15.24 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2019 up 2988.76% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2019 up 793.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2018.

Pro Fin Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2018.

Pro Fin Capital shares closed at 22.25 on January 23, 2020 (BSE) and has given 5.45% returns over the last 6 months and -89.15% over the last 12 months.