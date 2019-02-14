Pro Fin Capital Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.24 crore, up 2.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.24 crore in December 2018 up 2.52% from Rs. 14.86 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 up 102.63% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2018 up 117.58% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2017.

Pro Fin Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.44 in December 2017.

Pro Fin Capital shares closed at 254.35 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given 18.00% returns over the last 6 months and 14.83% over the last 12 months.