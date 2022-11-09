 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Privi Special Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 408.82 crore, up 41.52% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Privi Speciality Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 408.82 crore in September 2022 up 41.52% from Rs. 288.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.32 crore in September 2022 down 23.16% from Rs. 14.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.37 crore in September 2022 up 17.16% from Rs. 47.26 crore in September 2021.

Privi Special EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.77 in September 2021.

Privi Special shares closed at 1,309.95 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.13% returns over the last 6 months and -24.51% over the last 12 months.

Privi Speciality Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 408.82 370.12 288.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 408.82 370.12 288.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 333.87 278.19 186.85
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -89.09 -63.29 -16.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.96 18.68 16.34
Depreciation 25.45 21.27 17.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 99.16 81.00 63.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.47 34.25 20.86
Other Income 8.45 3.39 8.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.92 37.64 29.77
Interest 14.46 10.07 4.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.46 27.57 24.98
Exceptional Items -- -- -5.23
P/L Before Tax 15.46 27.57 19.75
Tax 4.14 7.07 5.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.32 20.51 14.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.32 20.51 14.73
Equity Share Capital 39.06 39.06 39.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.90 5.25 3.77
Diluted EPS 2.90 5.25 3.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.90 5.25 3.77
Diluted EPS 2.90 5.25 3.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 9, 2022
