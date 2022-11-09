English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Privi Special Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 408.82 crore, up 41.52% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Privi Speciality Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 408.82 crore in September 2022 up 41.52% from Rs. 288.87 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.32 crore in September 2022 down 23.16% from Rs. 14.73 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.37 crore in September 2022 up 17.16% from Rs. 47.26 crore in September 2021.

    Privi Special EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.77 in September 2021.

    Close

    Privi Special shares closed at 1,309.95 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.13% returns over the last 6 months and -24.51% over the last 12 months.

    Privi Speciality Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations408.82370.12288.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations408.82370.12288.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials333.87278.19186.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-89.09-63.29-16.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.9618.6816.34
    Depreciation25.4521.2717.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses99.1681.0063.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.4734.2520.86
    Other Income8.453.398.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.9237.6429.77
    Interest14.4610.074.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.4627.5724.98
    Exceptional Items-----5.23
    P/L Before Tax15.4627.5719.75
    Tax4.147.075.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.3220.5114.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.3220.5114.73
    Equity Share Capital39.0639.0639.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.905.253.77
    Diluted EPS2.905.253.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.905.253.77
    Diluted EPS2.905.253.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Privi Special #Privi Speciality Chemicals #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:30 am