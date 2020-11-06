Privi Special Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 299.47 crore, up 355.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 299.47 crore in September 2020 up 355.82% from Rs. 65.70 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.38 crore in September 2020 up 35.98% from Rs. 12.05 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.74 crore in September 2020 up 206.09% from Rs. 15.27 crore in September 2019.

Privi Special EPS has increased to Rs. 4.20 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.08 in September 2019.

Privi Special shares closed at 543.40 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 23.50% returns over the last 6 months and 12.48% over the last 12 months.