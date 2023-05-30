Privi Special Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 405.31 crore, up 6.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Privi Speciality Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 405.31 crore in March 2023 up 6.93% from Rs. 379.05 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.91 crore in March 2023 down 137.98% from Rs. 31.36 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.07 crore in March 2023 down 37.3% from Rs. 57.53 crore in March 2022.
Privi Special shares closed at 1,072.00 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.38% returns over the last 6 months and -6.26% over the last 12 months.
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|405.31
|393.60
|379.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|405.31
|393.60
|379.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|251.96
|269.20
|286.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.86
|-31.92
|-63.68
|Power & Fuel
|38.50
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.47
|17.24
|18.39
|Depreciation
|29.19
|29.24
|19.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|62.21
|92.39
|89.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.13
|17.44
|29.23
|Other Income
|3.75
|6.00
|8.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.88
|23.45
|37.93
|Interest
|22.18
|19.91
|8.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.30
|3.53
|29.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|12.65
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.30
|3.53
|42.39
|Tax
|-3.39
|0.97
|11.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.91
|2.56
|31.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.91
|2.56
|31.36
|Equity Share Capital
|39.06
|39.06
|39.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.05
|0.66
|8.03
|Diluted EPS
|-3.05
|0.66
|8.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.05
|0.66
|8.03
|Diluted EPS
|-3.05
|0.66
|8.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited