    Privi Special Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 405.31 crore, up 6.93% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Privi Speciality Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 405.31 crore in March 2023 up 6.93% from Rs. 379.05 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.91 crore in March 2023 down 137.98% from Rs. 31.36 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.07 crore in March 2023 down 37.3% from Rs. 57.53 crore in March 2022.

    Privi Special shares closed at 1,072.00 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.38% returns over the last 6 months and -6.26% over the last 12 months.

    Privi Speciality Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations405.31393.60379.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations405.31393.60379.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials251.96269.20286.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.86-31.92-63.68
    Power & Fuel38.50----
    Employees Cost18.4717.2418.39
    Depreciation29.1929.2419.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.2192.3989.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.1317.4429.23
    Other Income3.756.008.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.8823.4537.93
    Interest22.1819.918.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-15.303.5329.74
    Exceptional Items----12.65
    P/L Before Tax-15.303.5342.39
    Tax-3.390.9711.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.912.5631.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.912.5631.36
    Equity Share Capital39.0639.0639.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.050.668.03
    Diluted EPS-3.050.668.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.050.668.03
    Diluted EPS-3.050.668.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 10:25 am