Privi Special Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 405.31 crore, up 6.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 405.31 crore in March 2023 up 6.93% from Rs. 379.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.91 crore in March 2023 down 137.98% from Rs. 31.36 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.07 crore in March 2023 down 37.3% from Rs. 57.53 crore in March 2022.

Privi Special shares closed at 1,072.00 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.38% returns over the last 6 months and -6.26% over the last 12 months.