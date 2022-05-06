 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Privi Special Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 379.05 crore, up 9.37% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Privi Speciality Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 379.05 crore in March 2022 up 9.37% from Rs. 346.58 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.36 crore in March 2022 down 47.19% from Rs. 59.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.53 crore in March 2022 down 23.87% from Rs. 75.57 crore in March 2021.

Privi Special EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.20 in March 2021.

Privi Special shares closed at 1,782.05 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.70% returns over the last 6 months and 80.91% over the last 12 months.

Privi Speciality Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 379.05 390.78 346.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 379.05 390.78 346.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 286.45 287.41 188.79
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -63.68 -46.58 9.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.39 16.14 15.07
Depreciation 19.60 17.82 17.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 89.07 84.33 61.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.23 31.67 54.03
Other Income 8.70 10.72 4.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.93 42.39 58.41
Interest 8.19 6.32 1.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.74 36.07 56.67
Exceptional Items 12.65 -2.13 23.09
P/L Before Tax 42.39 33.94 79.76
Tax 11.03 8.63 20.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.36 25.31 59.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.36 25.31 59.39
Equity Share Capital 39.06 39.06 39.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.03 6.48 15.20
Diluted EPS 8.03 6.48 15.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.03 6.48 15.20
Diluted EPS 8.03 6.48 15.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 6, 2022 02:11 pm
