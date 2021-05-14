Privi Special Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 346.58 crore, up 288.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 346.58 crore in March 2021 up 288.06% from Rs. 89.31 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.39 crore in March 2021 up 387.69% from Rs. 12.18 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.57 crore in March 2021 up 299.21% from Rs. 18.93 crore in March 2020.

Privi Special EPS has increased to Rs. 15.20 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.12 in March 2020.

Privi Special shares closed at 1,058.15 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 96.72% returns over the last 6 months and 145.03% over the last 12 months.