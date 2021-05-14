MARKET NEWS

Privi Special Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 346.58 crore, up 288.06% Y-o-Y

May 14, 2021 / 08:13 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Privi Speciality Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 346.58 crore in March 2021 up 288.06% from Rs. 89.31 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.39 crore in March 2021 up 387.69% from Rs. 12.18 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.57 crore in March 2021 up 299.21% from Rs. 18.93 crore in March 2020.

Privi Special EPS has increased to Rs. 15.20 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.12 in March 2020.

Privi Special shares closed at 1,058.15 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 96.72% returns over the last 6 months and 145.03% over the last 12 months.

Privi Speciality Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations346.58320.6089.31
Other Operating Income--0.80--
Total Income From Operations346.58321.4089.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials188.79228.9553.94
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.92-34.733.46
Power & Fuel----4.78
Employees Cost15.0714.063.84
Depreciation17.1617.481.28
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses61.6066.074.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.0329.5717.56
Other Income4.391.850.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.4131.4217.65
Interest1.745.222.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax56.6726.2015.53
Exceptional Items23.09----
P/L Before Tax79.7626.2015.53
Tax20.386.783.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities59.3919.4212.18
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period59.3919.4212.18
Equity Share Capital39.0639.0639.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.204.943.12
Diluted EPS15.204.943.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.204.943.12
Diluted EPS15.204.943.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 14, 2021 08:00 pm

