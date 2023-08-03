Privi Special Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 405.14 crore, up 9.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 405.14 crore in June 2023 up 9.46% from Rs. 370.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.97 crore in June 2023 down 75.76% from Rs. 20.51 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.65 crore in June 2023 up 1.26% from Rs. 58.91 crore in June 2022.

Privi Special EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.25 in June 2022.

Privi Special shares closed at 1,076.65 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.30% returns over the last 6 months and -12.72% over the last 12 months.