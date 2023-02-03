 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Privi Special Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 393.60 crore, up 0.72% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Privi Speciality Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 393.60 crore in December 2022 up 0.72% from Rs. 390.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2022 down 89.89% from Rs. 25.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.69 crore in December 2022 down 12.49% from Rs. 60.21 crore in December 2021.

Privi Speciality Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 393.60 408.82 390.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 393.60 408.82 390.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 269.20 333.87 287.41
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -31.92 -89.09 -46.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.24 17.96 16.14
Depreciation 29.24 25.45 17.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 92.39 99.16 84.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.44 21.47 31.67
Other Income 6.00 8.45 10.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.45 29.92 42.39
Interest 19.91 14.46 6.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.53 15.46 36.07
Exceptional Items -- -- -2.13
P/L Before Tax 3.53 15.46 33.94
Tax 0.97 4.14 8.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.56 11.32 25.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.56 11.32 25.31
Equity Share Capital 39.06 39.06 39.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.66 2.90 6.48
Diluted EPS 0.66 2.90 6.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.66 2.90 6.48
Diluted EPS 0.66 2.90 6.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited