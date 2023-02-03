Privi Special Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 393.60 crore, up 0.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 393.60 crore in December 2022 up 0.72% from Rs. 390.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2022 down 89.89% from Rs. 25.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.69 crore in December 2022 down 12.49% from Rs. 60.21 crore in December 2021.