    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Privi Special Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 393.60 crore, up 0.72% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Privi Speciality Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 393.60 crore in December 2022 up 0.72% from Rs. 390.78 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2022 down 89.89% from Rs. 25.31 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.69 crore in December 2022 down 12.49% from Rs. 60.21 crore in December 2021.

    Privi Speciality Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations393.60408.82390.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations393.60408.82390.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials269.20333.87287.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-31.92-89.09-46.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.2417.9616.14
    Depreciation29.2425.4517.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses92.3999.1684.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.4421.4731.67
    Other Income6.008.4510.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.4529.9242.39
    Interest19.9114.466.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.5315.4636.07
    Exceptional Items-----2.13
    P/L Before Tax3.5315.4633.94
    Tax0.974.148.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.5611.3225.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.5611.3225.31
    Equity Share Capital39.0639.0639.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.662.906.48
    Diluted EPS0.662.906.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.662.906.48
    Diluted EPS0.662.906.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited