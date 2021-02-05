Privi Special Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 321.40 crore, up 300.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 321.40 crore in December 2020 up 300.4% from Rs. 80.27 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 601.75 crore in December 2020 up 8262.25% from Rs. 7.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 631.23 crore in December 2020 up 4816.12% from Rs. 12.84 crore in December 2019.

Privi Special EPS has increased to Rs. 154.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.84 in December 2019.

Privi Special shares closed at 704.00 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.82% returns over the last 6 months and 39.53% over the last 12 months.