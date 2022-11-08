 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Privi Special Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 400.46 crore, up 33.47% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Privi Speciality Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 400.46 crore in September 2022 up 33.47% from Rs. 300.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.96 crore in September 2022 down 40% from Rs. 13.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.86 crore in September 2022 up 10.86% from Rs. 46.78 crore in September 2021.

Privi Special EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.39 in September 2021.

Privi Special shares closed at 1,338.60 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.12% returns over the last 6 months and -22.86% over the last 12 months.

Privi Speciality Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 400.46 388.81 300.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 400.46 388.81 300.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 348.82 280.22 198.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.00 0.54 1.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -113.76 -53.57 -20.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.41 21.06 18.65
Depreciation 25.85 21.67 17.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 101.72 81.98 64.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.43 36.90 19.98
Other Income 8.58 3.53 8.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.01 40.43 28.82
Interest 14.71 10.20 4.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.30 30.23 23.96
Exceptional Items -- -- -5.23
P/L Before Tax 11.30 30.23 18.73
Tax 3.35 7.80 5.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.96 22.43 13.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.96 22.43 13.26
Minority Interest -- -0.07 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.96 22.36 13.26
Equity Share Capital 39.06 39.06 39.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.04 5.74 3.39
Diluted EPS 2.04 5.74 3.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.04 5.74 3.39
Diluted EPS 2.04 5.74 3.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
