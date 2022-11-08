Privi Special Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 400.46 crore, up 33.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 400.46 crore in September 2022 up 33.47% from Rs. 300.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.96 crore in September 2022 down 40% from Rs. 13.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.86 crore in September 2022 up 10.86% from Rs. 46.78 crore in September 2021.

Privi Special EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.39 in September 2021.

Privi Special shares closed at 1,338.60 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.12% returns over the last 6 months and -22.86% over the last 12 months.