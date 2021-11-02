Privi Special Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 300.04 crore, down 2.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 300.04 crore in September 2021 down 2.31% from Rs. 307.13 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.26 crore in September 2021 down 21.94% from Rs. 16.99 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.78 crore in September 2021 down 3.15% from Rs. 48.30 crore in September 2020.

Privi Special EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.39 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.23 in September 2020.

Privi Special shares closed at 1,607.20 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 65.99% returns over the last 6 months and 208.07% over the last 12 months.