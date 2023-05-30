Privi Special Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 398.71 crore, up 5.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 398.71 crore in March 2023 up 5.8% from Rs. 376.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.68 crore in March 2023 down 145.74% from Rs. 29.91 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.25 crore in March 2023 down 37.33% from Rs. 56.25 crore in March 2022.

Privi Special shares closed at 1,072.00 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.38% returns over the last 6 months and -6.26% over the last 12 months.