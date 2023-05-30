Privi Special Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 398.71 crore, up 5.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Privi Speciality Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 398.71 crore in March 2023 up 5.8% from Rs. 376.85 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.68 crore in March 2023 down 145.74% from Rs. 29.91 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.25 crore in March 2023 down 37.33% from Rs. 56.25 crore in March 2022.
Privi Special shares closed at 1,072.00 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.38% returns over the last 6 months and -6.26% over the last 12 months.
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|398.71
|419.84
|376.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|398.71
|419.84
|376.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|236.19
|276.98
|298.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.36
|-21.79
|-80.59
|Power & Fuel
|37.78
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.16
|18.06
|20.45
|Depreciation
|31.35
|29.62
|19.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|65.13
|94.61
|90.05
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.74
|22.36
|27.61
|Other Income
|3.16
|6.16
|8.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.90
|28.52
|36.28
|Interest
|22.62
|20.29
|8.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-18.72
|8.24
|28.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|12.65
|P/L Before Tax
|-18.72
|8.24
|40.67
|Tax
|-3.91
|2.53
|10.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.81
|5.71
|29.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.81
|5.71
|29.91
|Minority Interest
|1.13
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-13.68
|5.71
|29.91
|Equity Share Capital
|39.06
|39.06
|39.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.79
|1.46
|7.66
|Diluted EPS
|-3.79
|1.46
|7.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.79
|1.46
|7.66
|Diluted EPS
|-3.79
|1.46
|7.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited