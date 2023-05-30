English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Privi Special Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 398.71 crore, up 5.8% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Privi Speciality Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 398.71 crore in March 2023 up 5.8% from Rs. 376.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.68 crore in March 2023 down 145.74% from Rs. 29.91 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.25 crore in March 2023 down 37.33% from Rs. 56.25 crore in March 2022.

    Privi Special shares closed at 1,072.00 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.38% returns over the last 6 months and -6.26% over the last 12 months.

    Privi Speciality Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations398.71419.84376.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations398.71419.84376.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials236.19276.98298.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.36-21.79-80.59
    Power & Fuel37.78----
    Employees Cost20.1618.0620.45
    Depreciation31.3529.6219.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses65.1394.6190.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.7422.3627.61
    Other Income3.166.168.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.9028.5236.28
    Interest22.6220.298.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-18.728.2428.02
    Exceptional Items----12.65
    P/L Before Tax-18.728.2440.67
    Tax-3.912.5310.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.815.7129.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.815.7129.91
    Minority Interest1.13----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-13.685.7129.91
    Equity Share Capital39.0639.0639.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.791.467.66
    Diluted EPS-3.791.467.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.791.467.66
    Diluted EPS-3.791.467.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Privi Special #Privi Speciality Chemicals #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 12:00 pm