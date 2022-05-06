Privi Special Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 376.85 crore, up 6.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 376.85 crore in March 2022 up 6.72% from Rs. 353.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.91 crore in March 2022 down 50.03% from Rs. 59.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.25 crore in March 2022 down 26.93% from Rs. 76.98 crore in March 2021.

Privi Special EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.32 in March 2021.

Privi Special shares closed at 1,782.05 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.70% returns over the last 6 months and 80.91% over the last 12 months.